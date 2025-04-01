Centric Wealth Management Has $575,000 Stock Position in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Residential REIT ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000.

Shares of HAUS stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Residential REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.83.

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

