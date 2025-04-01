Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) is Ballast Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballast Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Natural Resource Partners makes up 4.5% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 26.62%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

