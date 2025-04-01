Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 2.4% increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

