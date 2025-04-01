Knott David M Jr Buys 5,856 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.15% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 437,859 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

