Knott David M Jr Makes New $479,000 Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

