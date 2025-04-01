May Hill Capital LLC Invests $6.56 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VB stock opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

