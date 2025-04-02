ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 62,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,593. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
