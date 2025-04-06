MultiSensor AI (MSAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect MultiSensor AI to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

MultiSensor AI Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MSAI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

