TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLSI opened at $5.22 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Sean Murphy purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,306.92. This trade represents a 8.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,422.47. The trade was a 1.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 54,856 shares of company stock worth $294,608 in the last ninety days. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLSI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

