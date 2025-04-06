Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:CCIRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 9th

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 9th. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CCIRU opened at $11.50 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCIRU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $20,038,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,918,000.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

