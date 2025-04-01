Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

