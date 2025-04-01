Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 5,464 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cadre were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadre by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.