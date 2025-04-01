Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Coterra Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CTRA opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.