Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

