Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 24,864 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 712,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

