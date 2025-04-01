Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Insider James Garner Purchases 7,500,000 Shares

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,500.00 ($51,562.50).
James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, James Garner bought 39,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$474,000.00 ($296,250.00).
