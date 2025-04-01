Rekor Systems’ (REKR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.
Rekor Systems Stock Performance
Shares of REKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $84.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
