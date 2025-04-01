National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $542.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

