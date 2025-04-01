Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 2,149,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,668,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy Trading Up 10.3 %

Savannah Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.