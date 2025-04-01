EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 2291341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.89.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $2,122,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EZCORP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

