Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Update

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of RFLXF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Reflex Advanced Materials
