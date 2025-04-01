Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) was up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Approximately 3,879,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,901,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.40. The stock has a market cap of £58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.17.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
