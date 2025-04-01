BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 18,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 23,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, Barclays cut BT Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Group stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.
