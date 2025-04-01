Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 24.7% – Should You Sell?

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

