Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

