22,156 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

