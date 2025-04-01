RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

