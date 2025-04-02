50,000 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $370.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

