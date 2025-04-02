Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

