RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $9.76 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 3.2% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

