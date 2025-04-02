Huntington National Bank Buys 1,805 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

