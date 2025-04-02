Disciplina Capital Management LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

