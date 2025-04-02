Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 908 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $41,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $488.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

