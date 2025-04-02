Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,672,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 508,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. Stephens cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.