AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

