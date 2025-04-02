AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
