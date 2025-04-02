uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.34. uniQure shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 548,019 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
View Our Latest Report on uniQure
uniQure Price Performance
Insider Activity at uniQure
In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.