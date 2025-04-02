Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 634 shares.The stock last traded at $168.37 and had previously closed at $180.35.

Moog Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.26. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.