Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Drops By 21.1%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,008,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 831.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

