Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

