Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,527.04. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.16, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

