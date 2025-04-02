National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,067 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

