Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Assertio were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASRT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 target price on Assertio in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Assertio Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.