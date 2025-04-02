Perritt Capital Management Inc Takes $63,000 Position in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

ATLX stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Atlas Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

