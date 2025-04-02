PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 8,335.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

