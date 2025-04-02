175,667 Shares in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 339,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Price Performance

FLCH stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

