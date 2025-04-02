Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 394 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.