Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,031.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $581.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.69.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

