61,291 Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

