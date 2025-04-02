Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 892.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $563.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.22 and a 200 day moving average of $615.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LII. Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.62.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

