JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.60 Million Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 795.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $123,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,149,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $23,403,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,120,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 203,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

